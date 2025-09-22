Process of assigning CEB employees to four newly established companies commences

The process of assigning employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to four newly established, fully state-owned companies — established under the implementation of the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Act — has now officially commenced, the Ministry of Energy stated.

Accordingly, a group of employees of the CEB has taken steps to submit letters expressing their willingness to be affiliated with these newly formed institutions, according to a statement from the Energy Ministry.

Accordingly, the letters of consent have been officially handed over to the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board, Professor Udayanga Hemapala this morning at the CEB Headquarters.

In line with the Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Act No. 14 of 2025, four fully government-owned companies have been established to which the employees will be assigned.

The Ministry said based on certain conditions, the CEB employees will be assigned to the National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd, National Transmission Network Service Provider (Pvt) Ltd, Electricity Distribution Lanka (Pvt) Ltd and the Lanka Power Generation (Pvt) Ltd.

The development indicates that the ongoing restructuring program — aimed at making structural changes necessary to align the electricity sector with national development goals — is receiving positive support and cooperation from CEB employees, the Energy Ministry added.