Leave of all CEB employees cancelled

Leave of all employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been cancelled.

The General Manager of the CEB has stated that the directive will be in place until further notice.

An Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday (21), declaring all services connected to the supply of electricity as essential public services.

The order issued by the President states that services provided by any Public Corporation, Government Department, Local Authority, or Co-operative Society engaged in the supply of electricity are likely to be impeded or interrupted, thereby necessitating the declaration.

With the declaration, all services related to electricity supply are being treated as essential public services.