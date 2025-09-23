Immigration Controller Harsha Ilukpitiya sentenced to two years in prison for contempt of court

The Supreme Court today (23) sentenced Harsha Ilukpitiya, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, to two years of imprisonment after being found guilty of contempt of court, Ada Derana reporter said.

The verdict was pronounced by Justice Yasantha Kodagoda, with the concurrence of Justices Janak de Silva and Arjuna Obeyesekere.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Kodagoda stated that Harsha Ilukpitiya had committed a serious act of contempt against the judiciary through his actions.

During the tenure of the previous government, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to outsource the electronic visa issuance process to two private companies. However, the Supreme Court later issued an interim injunction suspending the move and ordered the resumption of the previous visa issuance procedure.

Despite this court order, Harsha Ilukpitiya allegedly failed to comply with the injunction and continued to act contrary to the court’s directive. As a result, charges were filed against him for contempt of court.

Court determined that his actions willfully disregarded the authority of the Supreme Court, warranting the sentence imposed.