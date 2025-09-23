Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting

September 23, 2025   10:51 am

Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco and Luxembourg have announced that they officially recognise the State of Palestine, joining a growing list of nations declaring recognition at an international conference in New York.

The leaders of the three countries made the announcements during the gathering on Palestine and the two-state solution, held on the eve of the UN General Assembly.

The move drew applause from delegates and was hailed as a boost to international momentum for Palestinian statehood.

“This recognition reflects our firm belief in peace and justice, and in the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” Malta’s prime minister said.

His Luxembourg counterpart described it as a “historic decision,” while Belgium said the step aligned with its longstanding support for a negotiated two-state solution.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced recognition at the same meeting.

“I declare that today, France recognises the state of Palestine,” he said, calling it “the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.”

Macron said the decision was urgent as Israel’s genocide in Gaza continues.

Source: TRT World 
--Agencies  

