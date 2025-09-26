Showery conditions expected to continue in parts of the island

Showery conditions expected to continue in parts of the island

September 26, 2025   06:32 am

Prevailing showery condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue for the next 24 hours today (26), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Heavy rainfall of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it said. 

Light showers may occur in North-central province and in Matale, Mannar and Jaffna districts. 

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Central, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

President meets Australian and Portuguese leaders in New York (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Harbor master speaks on X-Press Pearl case; London proceedings scheduled for 2027 (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Sri Lanka to become a hub of marine excellence - Chairman of Export Development Board (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Previous govt's plan and our plan are different - Energy Minister (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

President Anura Kumara meets his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in New York (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)

LCs worth USD 1.5 billion opened for vehicle imports so far in 2025 (English)