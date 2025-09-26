Showery conditions expected to continue in parts of the island

Prevailing showery condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue for the next 24 hours today (26), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Heavy rainfall of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it said.

Light showers may occur in North-central province and in Matale, Mannar and Jaffna districts.

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Central, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, the Met Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.