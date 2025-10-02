Ex-President Mahindas Chief Security Officer remanded

Ex-President Mahindas Chief Security Officer remanded

October 2, 2025   05:03 pm

Neville Wanniarachchi, the chief security officer of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission earlier today, has been remanded until October 17 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court. 

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering the submissions made by Bribery Commission officials and the suspect’s attoneys.

He had been arrested and produced before the court on charges of failing to disclose the manner in which he acquired assets and properties estimated to be worth over Rs. 28 million.

A retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Sri Lanka Army, Wanniarachchi was taken into custody after providing a statement to CIABOC this morning (02).

