January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- Thirty-two pigeons stolen from Dehiwala National Zoo, officials say
- Advisory issued for severe lightning in several provinces
- Weapons found hidden in abandoned house in Dematagoda
- First supermoon of 2025, the Harvest Moon, rises tonight