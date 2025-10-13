Mount Lavinia Police HQI transferred with immediate effect

The Police Headquarters Inspector (HQI) of Mount Lavinia, H.T.M. Thushara, has been transferred with immediate effect.

Accordingly, he has been transferred to the Medical Services Division for general duties.

The transfer has been made in connection with a special investigation into the arrest of the police officer following the incident that occurred between the officer and a lawyer near the Mount Lavinia Court premises recently, police said.

Accordingly, the police also stated that the transfer was made in connection with ongoing preliminary investigations.