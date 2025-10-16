India, Sri Lanka discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in education & capacity building

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi today (16).

During the meeting, both factions discussed India’s continued support to Sri Lanka and strengthening cooperation in education and capacity building.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya landed in New Delhi earlier today for her maiden visit to India after assuming office.

During her stay, she is scheduled to meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest.

As part of her visit, she will also deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit, an event jointly organised by NDTV and the Chintan Research Foundation in Delhi.

Further, Prime Minister Amarasuriya, who is also the Education Minister, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as well as NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to India, at around 12:40 a.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL-191.

The Prime Minister will remain in India until October 18.