Former SECSL Director Dilhara Wijedasa arrested by Bribery Commission

The Former Director of the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka (SECSL), Nilu Dilhara Wijedasa has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to the Commission, the arrest was made over allegations that Wijedasa had used SECSL employees and property to carry out repair work at the United National Party (UNP) headquarters, Sirikotha, in 2019, thereby causing a financial loss to the state.