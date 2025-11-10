Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 01.00 p.m. today (10) will be effective until 11.30 p.m.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Uva province and in the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Hambantota districts, the Met. Department stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.