Former GSMB Chairman Anura Walpola granted bail

Former Chairman of the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau (GSMB), Anura Walpola, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after being arrested earlier today (17) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by officials of the CIABOC and Walpola’s attorney, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on two sureties of Rs. 1 million each and imposed a foreign travel ban preventing him from leaving the country.

The Magistrate had also warned the defendant against attempting to influence any witnesses, Ada Derana reporter said.

The CIABOC arrested Walpola on allegations of corruption, specifically for unlawfully recruiting a persons to the post of Assistant Director (Information Technology) at the bureau, without following the due process, during his tenure as chairman.

The CIABOC further requested the court to issue an appropriate order in relation to the suspect and the Magistrate ordered that the case be called for its next hearing on January 23, 2026 after granting bail to the defendant.