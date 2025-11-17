Saudi bus crash: Death toll climbs to 45, only one survivor

Saudi bus crash: Death toll climbs to 45, only one survivor

November 17, 2025   02:16 pm

At least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary information.

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca.

According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina.

Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November),” he added.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, “We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families.” The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in a statement, said it and the Embassy in Riyadh are extending full support.

“Officials of the Embassy and the consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families,” it said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the report of deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the accident.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.

Source: The Tribune

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)