Tense situation in Trincomalee after police remove Buddha statue from temple

A heated situation arose last night when police officers took steps to remove a Buddha statue that had been placed on the premises of the Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya in Trincomalee.

The Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya in Trincomalee is a temple registered with the Department of Buddhist Affairs in 1951.

The Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiwardhana Dhamma School that had been functioning at the premises was destroyed by the tsunami disaster, and the Chief Incumbent, Ven. Trincomalee Kalyanawamsathissa Thero, together with the devotees, had decided to recommence its activities.

Accordingly, the foundation-laying ceremony was held last morning and by afternoon, arrangements were being made to place a Buddha statue at the site.

However, police informed the Chief Incumbent that the Department of Coast Conservation had lodged a complaint stating that the construction was unauthorized.

Amid this situation, police removed the Buddha statue from the premises last night, which led to protests from monks as well as local residents.

It is reported that the Chief Incumbent and another monk are currently receiving treatment in hospital, claiming they were injured during the incident.

However, Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala stated in Parliament today that the actions were taken for the protection of the statue, based on information received that the Buddha statue might be damaged.