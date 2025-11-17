Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva pleads not guilty to bribery charges

Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva pleads not guilty to bribery charges

November 17, 2025   03:51 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva today (17) pleaded not guilty to the charges filed before the Colombo High Court by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which accuse him of illegally acquiring assets while serving as a minister.

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against the former minister over the alleged unlawful acquisition of assets was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Mohammed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, Mervyn Silva, through his counsel informed court that he pleads not guilty to the charges.

Representing the Bribery Commission, the Assistant Director General informed court that before filing the case, the Commission had obtained sworn statements regarding the suspect’s income and expenditure.

She stated that after examining the documents, the suspect was informed to present any reasons that may prevent the filing of charges.

However, as the explanations provided concerning his income and expenditure were unsatisfactory, the Commission proceeded to file the case, she further said.

The examination of prosecution witnesses began thereafter, Ada Derana reporter added.

The Bribery Commission filed the case on the allegation that between 31 March 2010 and 31 March 2012, while functioning as a minister, Mervyn Silva committed an offence under the Bribery Act by unlawfully acquiring assets worth approximately Rs. 150 million, exceeding his lawful income.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Opposition groups demand govt to reveal details of recent agreements with US and India (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Dilith Jayaweera calls on govt to reveal details of recent US-SL defence pact (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

Circulars to be issued to establish drug prevention committees - Public Security Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

New SLBFE Act will be introduced; Bureau will be digitalised - Foreign Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.11.16

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)

No rationale behind opposition's accusations against govt - PM Harini (English)