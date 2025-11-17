Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva pleads not guilty to bribery charges

Former Minister Mervyn Silva today (17) pleaded not guilty to the charges filed before the Colombo High Court by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), which accuse him of illegally acquiring assets while serving as a minister.

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against the former minister over the alleged unlawful acquisition of assets was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Mohammed Mihal, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the hearing, Mervyn Silva, through his counsel informed court that he pleads not guilty to the charges.

Representing the Bribery Commission, the Assistant Director General informed court that before filing the case, the Commission had obtained sworn statements regarding the suspect’s income and expenditure.

She stated that after examining the documents, the suspect was informed to present any reasons that may prevent the filing of charges.

However, as the explanations provided concerning his income and expenditure were unsatisfactory, the Commission proceeded to file the case, she further said.

The examination of prosecution witnesses began thereafter, Ada Derana reporter added.

The Bribery Commission filed the case on the allegation that between 31 March 2010 and 31 March 2012, while functioning as a minister, Mervyn Silva committed an offence under the Bribery Act by unlawfully acquiring assets worth approximately Rs. 150 million, exceeding his lawful income.