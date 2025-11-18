Hamas rejects UN Gaza resolution, says international force would become party to conflict

November 18, 2025   07:26 am

Hamas rejected the United Nations Security Council passing a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, saying it fails to meet Palestinians’ rights and demands and seeks to impose an international trusteeship on the enclave that Palestinians and resistance factions oppose.

“Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation,” the group added.

Source: Reuters 

--Agencies 

