Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute

Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute

November 19, 2025   12:35 pm

The Court of Appeal today (19) scheduled a hearing on December 16 to consider a petition seeking an injunction to prevent the implementation of an order issued by the Department of Coastal Conservation to remove a part of the Trincomalee Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya.

The petition was filed by the chief monk of the temple, Venerable Trincomalee Kalyanawansa Wansa Tissa Thero.

During the proceedings, the judge noted that it would be appropriate to resolve the matter amicably. 

Accordingly, both parties—including officials from the Department of Coastal Conservation and their legal representatives—agreed in court that the department would inspect the site and provide findings, based on which an appropriate decision could be made.

The judge ordered that the progress of the inspection be reported on December 16 when the petition is heard.

Until these procedures are completed, the Court of Appeal instructed both parties to take measures to maintain peace in the area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

President to call for report on recent Trincomalee incident from Public Security Ministry (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

No one has the right to promote or support terrorism - Cabinet spokesman (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

Cabinet grants approval to gazette bill drafted to repeal Parliamentary Pension Act (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

NPP claims power in Seethawaka PS six months after the conduct of LG election (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

GMOA to continue trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin