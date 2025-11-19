Court sets December 16 hearing on Trincomalee temple dispute

The Court of Appeal today (19) scheduled a hearing on December 16 to consider a petition seeking an injunction to prevent the implementation of an order issued by the Department of Coastal Conservation to remove a part of the Trincomalee Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya.

The petition was filed by the chief monk of the temple, Venerable Trincomalee Kalyanawansa Wansa Tissa Thero.

During the proceedings, the judge noted that it would be appropriate to resolve the matter amicably.

Accordingly, both parties—including officials from the Department of Coastal Conservation and their legal representatives—agreed in court that the department would inspect the site and provide findings, based on which an appropriate decision could be made.

The judge ordered that the progress of the inspection be reported on December 16 when the petition is heard.

Until these procedures are completed, the Court of Appeal instructed both parties to take measures to maintain peace in the area.