US experts in Sri Lanka to help expand hydrographic mapping skills

Experts from the NOAA and the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command arrived for a new project with Sri Lankan partners to expand the country’s hydrographic mapping skills, according to US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

The Ambassador noted that the collaboration with the US will support Sri Lanka to map its own waters, make commercial shipping lanes safer and strengthen overall maritime domain awareness.

She also stated that knowing what lies beneath the country’s seabed is vital to protecting maritime sovereignty.