5,000 Sri Lankans to be trained for employment opportunities in Japan next year

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) Chairman, Kosala Wickramasinghe, stated that the bureau aims to establish a pool of 5,000 Sri Lankans who have completed Japanese language training within 2026.

He made this statement during a meeting held yesterday (19) between the SLBFE’s top management and a delegation of heads of Japanese company that have recruited Sri Lankans for employment in Japan.

The primary purpose of the Japanese delegation’s visit is to explore the potential for expanding the recruitment of Sri Lankan workers and to further promote employment opportunities in Japan.

Wickramasinghe further stated that the bureau intends to develop a group of 5,000 individuals who have completed Japanese language training within 2026 and to introduce a new program through the SLBFE to send approximately 1,000 Sri Lankans to Japan under IM Japan.

He added that as an increasing number of Sri Lankans seek employment opportunities in Japan, training programs will be implemented at the district level to produce a workforce rich with language proficiency and skills.