Over 1,400kg of narcotics seized so far under Nation United island-wide operation

A large quantity of narcotics has been seized thus far under the “Nation United – National Drive” campaign, launched on October 30, aimed at eradicating the drug menace from the country.

A statement issued by the Police Media Division states that 23,550 suspects have been arrested following a total of 23,891 raids conducted across the island as of yesterday (20) under the operation.

Authorities have also commenced investigations into illicit assets linked to 26 suspects apprehended during the operations.

Meanwhile, during these operations, the police have obtained detention orders against 614 suspects, while 638 suspects have been referred to rehabilitation, according to the statement issued by the Police Media Division.

During the raids carried out from October 30 to November 20, officers have seized 133 kilograms and 910 grams of heroin, 650 kilograms and 880 grams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’), 553 kilograms and 900 grams of cannabis, 59 kilograms and 243 grams of ‘Maava’, 32 kilograms and 282 grams of Hashish, and 13 kilograms and 328 grams of ‘Madana Modaka’, the Police Media Division stated.

Additionally, police have identified 16 individuals directly linked to criminal activities, and 16 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, police noted.