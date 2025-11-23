January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Israel PM Netanyahu vows to keep striking Hamas and Hezbollah
- Special guidelines issued for A/L students traveling from Kegalle and Mawanella to Kandy
- Landslide in Pahala Kadugannawa not a risk to wider region - NBRO
- Advisory issued for strong winds, heavy showers and rough seas
- Canada to revise law for citizenship by descent