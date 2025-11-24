UAE expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka over victims of landslide

The UAE said it stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka over the victims of the landslide in the central province that killed at least four on Saturday.

Ongoing heavy rainfall that hit the area had increased the risk of landslides, rockfalls and earth slips, with warnings issued for seven districts, according to local news outlets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victim’s families, the government and the people of Sri Lanka over this tragedy.

Source: ARN News

