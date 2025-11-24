UAE expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka over victims of landslide

UAE expresses solidarity with Sri Lanka over victims of landslide

November 24, 2025   10:26 am

The UAE said it stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka over the victims of the landslide in the central province that killed at least four on Saturday.

Ongoing heavy rainfall that hit the area had increased the risk of landslides, rockfalls and earth slips, with warnings issued for seven districts, according to local news outlets. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victim’s families, the government and the people of Sri Lanka over this tragedy.

Source: ARN News
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

South Asia remains fastest growing emerging market region in the world  WB (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Govt pledges to introduce rural poverty alleviation program (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

Tamil and Muslim MPs urged to support Govt's efforts to foster inter-community cohesion (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)