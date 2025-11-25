Cabinet grants approval to procure 3 million rabies vaccine doses

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to award the contract, amounting to Rs. 360 million (without VAT), to procure 3,000,000 inactivated doses of 0.5 ml/1 ml rabies vaccine (for human use) for the prevention of rabies.

Four bids were received for the proposal and the Cabinet has granted approval to award the contract to the Citihealth Imports (Pvt) Ltd: (Manufacturer: Serum Institute of India (Pvt) Ltd).

Based on the recommendations of the high-level standard procurement committee and the Procurement Appeal Board, a decision has been taken to award the contract to Citihealth Imports (Pvt) Ltd.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has also approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to award the procurement, amounting to Rs. 360 million (without VAT), to Citihealth Imports (Pvt) Ltd.