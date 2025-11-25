Cabinet grants approval to procure 3 million rabies vaccine doses

Cabinet grants approval to procure 3 million rabies vaccine doses

November 25, 2025   02:12 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to award the contract, amounting to Rs. 360 million (without VAT), to procure 3,000,000 inactivated doses of 0.5 ml/1 ml rabies vaccine (for human use) for the prevention of rabies.

Four bids were received for the proposal and the Cabinet has granted approval to award the contract to the Citihealth Imports (Pvt) Ltd: (Manufacturer: Serum Institute of India (Pvt) Ltd).

Based on the recommendations of the high-level standard procurement committee and the Procurement Appeal Board, a decision has been taken to award the contract to Citihealth Imports (Pvt) Ltd.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has also approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to award the procurement, amounting to Rs. 360 million (without VAT), to Citihealth Imports (Pvt) Ltd.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

NPP Govt. stabilised the country without imposing undue hardships on people - Tilvin (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Retired War Heroes stage protest at Parliament Roundabout (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Individual arrested over the removal of signboards at archaeological sites in Batticaloa (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

Landslide warnings issued for residents of 12 districts extended (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)

MP Dilith calls for the introduction of entrepreneurship education in schools (English)