No incidents of sexual harassment took place involving Parliamentary staff, inquiry finds

The committee appointed to investigate and report on whether any form of sexual harassment had occurred involving a female employee of Parliament has determined that no such incident has taken place.

The final report prepared by retired High Court Judge Sujatha Alahapperuma, who was appointed to investigate and report on the matter handed over to the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne yesterday (24).

On January 07, 2025, Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman raised the matter in the Chamber, stating that a female employee of the Department of Information Systems and Management of Parliament had been subjected to sexual harassment. An internal inquiry was carried out based on the complaint and as the complainant was not satisfied with the outcome of the inquiry, the Parliamentary Staff Advisory Committee decided on July 25, 2025 to conduct an external investigation into the matter.

Accordingly, retired High Court Judge Sujatha Alahapperuma summoned all relevant parties, reviewed the information related to the incident, and prepared the final report, stated the Department of Communications of Parliament.

According to the final report submitted to the Speaker, it has been concluded based on the facts revealed during the investigation, that no sexual harassment had occurred to the officer who made the complaint.

Furthermore, the report states that no incidents of sexual harassment have occurred involving any other female officers in that division.