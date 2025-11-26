More details uncovered on murder of Chairman of Modara Devalaya committee

The Galle Crime Investigation Division has arrested the main suspect in the murder of the brother-in-law of the criminal ‘Karandeniya Sudda’, who served as the Chairman of the Modara Devalaya Committee in Ambalangoda.

The suspect has been identified as ‘Mahadura Isuru’, and during police interrogations, he admitted that he carried out the murder as an act of revenge for the murder of his father, ‘Mahadura Nalin’, allegedly committed by ‘Karandeniya Sudda’, Police said.

Police further stated that another individual who provided accommodation to the suspect had also been taken into custody.

The victim, Mirantha Warusavithana, brother-in-law of ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ and Chairman of the Modara Devalaya Committee, was shot dead after being rammed by a car while riding a motorcycle.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle struck the motorcycle from behind before the assailants opened fire.

Subsequent police inquiries confirmed that the murder had been carried out to take revenge on ‘Karandeniya Sudda’.

Investigation also revealed that ‘Mahadura Isuru’, the son of ‘Mahadura Nalin’, who was killed by ‘Karandeniya Sudda’s’ faction in the Meetiyagoda area on May 4, was directly involved in the murder.

Accordingly, the Galle Crime Investigation Division arrested the 30-year-old ‘Mahadura Isuru’ yesterday (25) in Sella Kataragama.

During interrogation, he confessed to his direct involvement in the killing of the Modara Devalaya Committee Chairman.

The suspect further revealed that he was the driver of the car that collided with the motorcycle ridden by Warusavithana Mirantha. He reportedly abandoned the vehicle in Egodawela, Karandeniya following the shooting and fled, hiding in several locations across the island.

Police stated that the suspect will be detained for seven days under a detention order for further questioning.

According to police sources, the entire family of ‘Mahadura Isuru’ has fled the area and gone into hiding following the incident.

It has also been reported that members of the rival ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ faction have similarly fled the areas and gone into hiding.