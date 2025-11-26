Ex-SJB councillor and 6 others remanded over Tangalle narcotics seizure

Ex-SJB councillor and 6 others remanded over Tangalle narcotics seizure

November 26, 2025   04:50 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (26) ordered that seven suspects arrested in connection with the smuggling of nearly 376 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as “Ice”) into Sri Lanka off the coast of Tangalle, be remanded until December 09.

The order was issued against seven defendents, including a former Pradeshiya Sabha member who contested the local government elections under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

The suspects were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), following a seven-day detention period during which they were questioned, said Ada Derana reporter.

PNB officers informed the court that investigations were still ongoing and requested that the suspects continue to be held in remand custody.

The PNB further sought court orders to submit the seized narcotics to the Government Analyst’s Department for testing, to refer the GPS device from the multi-day fishing vessel used in the smuggling attempt to the Survey Department for analysis, and to send two firearms recovered alongside the narcotics to the Government Analyst for examination.

The Sri Lanka Navy, in cooperation with the PNB, recovered 115 kilograms of heroin and 261 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine during a maritime operation off the coast of Tangalle. The seven suspects in question were arrested in connection with this seizure.

