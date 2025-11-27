Section of Bentota old bridge collapses due to adverse weather conditions

The right section of the Bentota Old Bridge, which had been closed to the public, reportedly collapsed last night (26) amid prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Constructed around 1902, the bridge served as a key point along the Galle Road, connecting the Western and Southern Provinces.

It had been closed several years ago after falling into disrepair and the government at the time initiated work to construct a new bridge.

The old bridge had also been a popular spot among tourists and photographers recently.