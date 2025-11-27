Several national parks closed until further notice

Several national parks closed until further notice

November 27, 2025   06:39 pm

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced that multiple national parks will be temporarily closed due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions across the island.

According to the Department, Zones 01, 02, 03, 04, and 05 of the Yala National Park will remain closed to tourists, while only the Kalu Palama access road in Zone 06 will be open for tourist entry.

The Department further informed that Horton Plains National Park, Wasgamuwa National Park, Kumana National Park, Wilpattu National Park, Minneriya National Park, and Kaudulla National Park will also be completely closed to tourists until further notice.

It also states that tourists who have made reservations at guest houses within the affected national parks during this period will be permitted to reschedule their bookings to a later date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Minister Sunil Handunnetti files complaint with CID over 'altered' audio clip (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Five fishing trawlers allegedly owned by 'Dehibale Malli' seized by CID officers (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka set to record highest reserves post-crisis - CBSL Governor (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

Energy Minister addresses concerns over Mannar wind power plants (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin