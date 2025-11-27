Several national parks closed until further notice

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced that multiple national parks will be temporarily closed due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions across the island.

According to the Department, Zones 01, 02, 03, 04, and 05 of the Yala National Park will remain closed to tourists, while only the Kalu Palama access road in Zone 06 will be open for tourist entry.

The Department further informed that Horton Plains National Park, Wasgamuwa National Park, Kumana National Park, Wilpattu National Park, Minneriya National Park, and Kaudulla National Park will also be completely closed to tourists until further notice.

It also states that tourists who have made reservations at guest houses within the affected national parks during this period will be permitted to reschedule their bookings to a later date.