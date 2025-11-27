Death toll due to adverse weather climbs to 47 in Sri Lanka, 21 missing

The number of deaths reported thus far owing to the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country over the past couple of days has increased to 47, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

The DMC further said that 37 of those deaths were reported within the last two days and that another 21 individuals remain missing amid the ongoing disaster situation.

A total of 5,893 people from 1,729 families have been affected by the inclement weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Badulla District Secretary Prabhat Abeywardena confirmed that 23 deaths have been recorded so far in the district due to landslides, while five people are still missing.

It is further reported that, nearly 20 individuals have been reported missing due to a landslide in Gangoda, Kandy.

Director General of the DMC, Major General (Retired) Sampath Kotuwegoda, stated that several residents had gathered in a single house for safety due to the threat of landslides, and that house was subsequently impacted by a landslide.

Three bodies of the missing individuals have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, six deaths have also been reported in the Nuwara Eliya District as a result of landslides.

District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon noted that all ten (10) Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the district have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.