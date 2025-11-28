Major flood warning for Gampaha town and surrounding areas

The Irrigation Department has warned that the low-lying areas of the Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, including parts of Gampaha town, may experience a major flood situation within the next six hours.

Issuing a ‘Red’ warning, it said heavy rainfall is currently being experienced in many catchment areas of the Attanagalu Oya Basin.

Based on the prevailing rainfall conditions and the analysis of river water levels recorded at river gauging stations maintained by the Irrigation Department within the Attanagalu Oya Basin, it is hereby warned that within the next 6 hours, a Major Flood Situation may occur in the low-lying areas of the Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, including Gampaha town and its surrounding areas, the statement said.

The public residing in these areas, as well as drivers and passengers traveling through these regions, are strongly requested to exercise extreme caution in order to safeguard their lives and property.

Disaster Management authorities are requested to take all necessary measures to ensure public safety.