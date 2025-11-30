The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 193, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from the Badulla District, accounting for 71.

The DMC also confirmed that at least 228 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.

According to the latest data, a total of 968,304 individuals from 266,114 families in 25 districts have been affected by the effects of Cyclone “Ditwah”.

Many areas continue to experience challenges due to flooding, landslides and heavy rains, the DMC noted.

The DMC also stated that 147,931 individuals from 41,005 families are currently sheltered in 1,094 safe shelters established around the country.

Meanwhile, Cyclone “Ditwah” is currently centered near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 170 km North-northeast of Jaffna and it is very likely to move northwards, away from Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the influence of the system, very strong winds about 50-60kmph and gusting up to 70kmph at times can be expected over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and Mannar and those sea areas can be very rough at times.

Accordingly, winds will be 30-40kmph in the other sea areas.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 50kmph at times can be expected in sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Colombo via Negombo and from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil. These sea areas will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around Sri Lanka will be moderate, according to the Met. Department.