Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather climbs to 193

Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather climbs to 193

November 30, 2025   12:19 pm

The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 193, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from the Badulla District, accounting for 71.

The DMC also confirmed that at least 228 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.

According to the latest data, a total of 968,304 individuals from 266,114 families in 25 districts have been affected by the effects of Cyclone “Ditwah”.

Many areas continue to experience challenges due to flooding, landslides and heavy rains, the DMC noted.

The DMC also stated that 147,931 individuals from 41,005 families are currently sheltered in 1,094 safe shelters established around the country.

Meanwhile, Cyclone “Ditwah” is currently centered near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 170 km North-northeast of Jaffna and it is very likely to move northwards, away from Sri Lanka, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the influence of the system, very strong winds about 50-60kmph and gusting up to 70kmph at times can be expected over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanthurai and Mannar and those sea areas can be very rough at times.

Accordingly, winds will be 30-40kmph in the other sea areas.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 50kmph at times can be expected in sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Colombo via Negombo and from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil. These sea areas will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around Sri Lanka will be moderate, according to the Met. Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Indian relief team and supplies arrive in Sri Lanka to assist flood victims (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Cyclone 'Ditwa' moves away from Sri Lanka; Intermittent showers to continue (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation continues for second day (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

25-30% electricity consumers across the island experiencing power outages (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.29

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

Cyclone Ditwah brings severe weather to Sri Lanka, causes major floods (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

President directs officials to provide disaster relief without financial constraints (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)

Sarvajana Balaya launches 'Operation Sarvajana Senehasa' to aid disaster victims (English)