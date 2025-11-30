Crew members aboard crashed helicopter rescued and admitted to hospital

November 30, 2025   08:31 pm

A Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 helicopter, engaged in rescue operations for people affected by adverse weather, met with an accident. The incident occurred in the area between Lunuwila and Wennappuwa.

The Air Force had been conducting relief operations, including distributing food and essential supplies, to disaster-affected communities since this morning (30).

The helicopter crashed near Ging River while attempting to deliver supplies to people gathered near the Lunuwila bridge. The presence of people on the bridge reportedly prevented a safe landing, leading to the accident.

All five crew members aboard the helicopter have been rescued and admitted to the Marawila Hospital for treatment.

