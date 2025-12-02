Limited train services to operate today  Railway Department

The Department of Railways has announced that main line train services will operate only up to Ambepussa today (02).

It further stated that train services on the Puttalam line will be limited to Kochchikade, while services on the Kelani Valley and Coastal lines are expected to operate as normal.

According to the Department, 18 trains on the main line and Puttalam line have been halted due to the inability to access Polgahawela, Rambukkana, Kurunegala, Ganewatta, Chilaw, and Puttalam as a result of the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Wasantha Samarasinghe said there is no shortage of essential food items in the country.

He further noted that efforts are being made to distribute essential goods islandwide, with the assistance of security forces, to areas that cannot be reached due to the disaster situation.