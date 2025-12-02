UAE launches urgent humanitarian aid for flood- and landslide-hit Sri Lanka

December 2, 2025   10:38 am

The United Arab Emirates has initiated an urgent humanitarian response to assist communities affected by devastating floods and landslides across Sri Lanka. 

The relief effort, coordinated through the Joint Operations Command, the UAE Aid Agency and the Emirates Red Crescent, was announced on December 1, 2025. 

The UAE’s response includes search and rescue missions in affected areas, undertaken by teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, along with the delivery of urgent relief supplies, including essential food items and critical shelter materials, to communities impacted by the disaster. 

Specialised teams have been deployed to support operations in the hardest-hit regions, working alongside local authorities to reach stranded residents and provide emergency assistance.

The UAE will continue sending humanitarian aid and shelter materials to help alleviate the suffering of those affected and ensure the acceleration of recovery and stabilisation efforts. 

The relief package includes access to food, medicine, clothing and safe shelter for displaced individuals and families.

Source: News on Air
--Agencies 

