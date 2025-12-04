President pays final respects to helicopter pilot killed in flood rescue mission

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has paid his final respect to the remains of SLAF Group Captain Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, according to the President’s Media Division.

Group Captain Nirmala Siyambalapitiya, who served as the Captain Pilot of a Bell 212 helicopter of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), died when it crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing in Lunuwila during a flood relief mission.

President Dissanayake visited the late officer’s residence in Ratmalana, where the remains of Group Captain Siyambalapitiya have been placed this morning (04) and paid his final respect.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the pilot’s wife, parents, brothers and sisters, as well as the rest of the family, the PMD noted.

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr Nalinda Jayatissa and the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, were also present on this occasion.

--PMD--