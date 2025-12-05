Red landslide warnings issued to several areas in five districts

‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide early warnings have been issued to multiple areas in five districts by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO).

Accordingly, the NBRO landslide warning will be in effect until 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (06).

As over 150 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours, the NBRO has issued a Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings to several areas advising residents to evacuate to safer locations due to the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Kandy District: Gangawata Korale, Deltota, Doluwa, Thumpane, Medadumbara, Minipe, Pathahewaheta, Yatinuwara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Akurana, Udunuwara, Panvila, Pathadumbara, Kundasale, Pasbage Korale, Hatharaliyadda, Ududumbara, Poojapitiya, Harispattuwa, and Udapalatha DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Galigamuwa, Kegalle, Mawanella, Rambukkana, Dehiowita, Warakapola, Deraniyagala, Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota, and Aranayaka DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Narammala, Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya, Alawwa, Rideegama, and Polgahawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Wilgamuwa, Ukuwela, Pallepola, Matale, Laggala Pallegama, Yatawatta, Naula, and Ambanganga Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Nildandahinna, Walapane, Hanguranketha, Mathurata DSDs and surrounding areas