Reservoir water levels gradually receding  Irrigation Dept.

The Department of Irrigation has announced that water levels in all reservoirs across the island are returning to normal.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management) L. S. Sooriyabandara stated that data from the department’s measurement stations indicate that no reservoir is currently at flood level.

He noted that the highest rainfall during the past 24 hours between 50 and 100 millimetres was recorded in several major catchment areas.

Rainfall of 50–100 millimetres was observed in the Kelani and Kalu Ganga basins, while around 50 millimetres was reported in the Gin Ganga, Nilwala Ganga and Attanagalu Oya areas.

However, he stressed that this level of rainfall is not expected to cause river water levels to rise significantly and that there is no need for undue concern.

Meanwhile, considering the irrigation systems under the department, spill gates have been opened in nearly 30 major reservoirs including Rajanganaya, Deduru Oya, Nachchaduwa, Senanayake Samudraya, Weheragala and Lunugamvehera to gradually reduce water levels.

He emphasized that the release of water from these reservoirs is being carried out in a controlled manner, with careful attention to expected rainfall and overall water management requirements.

He further stated that, with forecasts predicting rainfall in the coming days, the public should remain attentive, and that the Department of Irrigation will continue to provide updates on the evolving situation.