Highest volume of water in history entered Kotmale Reservoir on Nov. 27  Officials

The highest volume of water in history entered the Kotmale Reservoir on November 27 and that the spill gates were opened scientifically according to the standard procedure in order to protect the Kotmale Dam, officials have stated.

This was conveyed when President Anura Kumara Dissanayake questioned the relevant officials about various opinions circulating in the country regarding the Kotmale Reservoir and the opening of spill gates due to adverse weather conditions.

A District Coordinating Committee meeting to review the damage to irrigation channels in the Nuwara Eliya District and the urgent measures required was held this morning (08) at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with the participation of relevant officials.

During the meeting, officials further stated that 4,700 acres of paddy fields in the Nuwara Eliya District had been damaged and that, apart from 500 acres, the remaining paddy fields could be cultivated during the Maha Season, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Having examined the causes of flooding in the Nuwara Eliya District, officials noted that unauthorised constructions, the blockage of canals and the insufficient expansion of the reservoir’s spillway were contributory factors.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake instructed officials to assign supervision and technical services related to the Gregory Lake to the Irrigation Department and to enter into an agreement with the Municipal Council regarding economic activities, the PMD added further.