25% reduction in vegetable harvest in Nuwara Eliya due to adverse weather

December 8, 2025   03:20 pm

A special District Coordinating Committee meeting, convened today (08), to review the damage caused to the agricultural sector in the Nuwara Eliya District due to Cyclone Ditwah and to discuss the urgent measures required at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with the participation of the relevant responsible officials.

Due to adverse weather conditions, a total of 1,421 hectares of vegetable cultivation in the Nuwara Eliya District has been damaged. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed the relevant officials to take the necessary measures to provide compensation to farmers without delay, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

Officials stated that although there has been crop damage, the reduction in the vegetable harvest in the Nuwara Eliya District would be around 25%. They added that Nuwara Eliya district would be able to meet the supply daily demand, but a decrease in daily demand has been observed, the PMD noted.

Officials further pointed out to the President that the reason for the decline is the spread of false information claiming a vegetable shortage in the Nuwara Eliya District and that prices have excessively increased, the PMD added further.

