Sri Lankas death toll from adverse weather climbs to 635

December 8, 2025   03:31 pm

The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 635, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

The highest number of deaths have been reported from the Kandy District, accounting for 234.

The DMC also confirmed that at least 192 individuals remain missing as search and relief operations continue across multiple districts.

According to the latest data, a total of 1,776,103 individuals from 512,123 families in 25 districts have been affected by the effects of Cyclone “Ditwah”.

The DMC also stated that 69,861 individuals from 22,218 families are currently sheltered in 690 safe shelters established around the country.

