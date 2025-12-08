Jetstar will take off for the first time from Australia to Sri Lanka in August next year, with the launch of the only direct low-cost service from Melbourne to the South Asian nation’s capital, Colombo.

From 25 August 2026, Jetstar will become the first Australian airline to operate this route, flying three times a week between Melbourne and Colombo and offering more than 100,000 low-fare seats a year on the new route.

This year-round service will be operated by Jetstar’s fleet of 11 widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners which are progressively being upgraded from early next year to overhaul both the economy and business class cabins*.

The interior refit includes more than doubling the number of business class seats and installing Wi-Fi so customers can stream entertainment to their own devices.

The addition of a new lie-flat crew rest area to allow flights of up to 16 hours will open the door to even more incredible long-haul destinations in the future. The first of the upgraded aircraft is due to touchdown in Melbourne in late March 2026.

The countdown is on to these new flights going on sale at midday (AEDT) today.

At that time, Jetstar will launch a 24-hour Route Launch Sale with one-way fares available between Melbourne (Tullamarine) and Colombo from only $315^ at jetstar.com.

The launch of Melbourne to Colombo flights comes during one of the most exciting growth periods in Jetstar’s almost 22-year history.

Over the past two years, the airline has announced 26 new routes and welcomed 13 new aircraft, allowing travellers to take off more, for less.

2025 has been a standout year, with 14 new routes announced – nine of them international – with more exciting growth plans in coming years.

This year the Melbourne based carrier is also celebrating 10 years of operating domestically from Melbourne’s T4, having carried more than 50 million customers through the terminal.

The new route announcement comes as Jetstar prepares for its biggest Christmas ever.

Jetstar is forecast to carry a record of almost six million passengers across its Australian, New Zealand, Japan and international network throughout December and January.

This includes a record 1.7 million passengers flying through Melbourne alone across the summer peak.

Jetstar CEO, Stephanie Tully, said the airline’s Melbourne to Colombo route will give Australians a new, direct and affordable way to take off more to Sri Lanka.

“Colombo is an incredible destination, and from August next year, we’re excited to be making it easier for Aussies to experience everything the beautiful country of Sri Lanka has to offer.

“This new route out of our home base of Melbourne is part of a huge growth phase for Jetstar. We’ve added new destinations, more aircraft and we’re continuing to expand our international network to give travellers even more choice and opportunities to take off for less.”

Melbourne Airport Chief Executive Officer, Lorie Argus, welcomed Jetstar’s new flights to Sri Lanka as the airport and airline celebrate 10 years since the opening of Terminal 4.

“We’re thrilled to see Sri Lanka, one of the region’s fastest-growing destinations, become Jetstar’s 10th international destination from Melbourne.

“More Jetstar flights mean more legendary low fares - making it easier than ever for Victorians to explore this part of the world for leisure or to visit family and relatives.

“We’re marking a major milestone as we celebrate a decade since Jetstar moved into its home at Terminal 4 and it’s fantastic to see how our partnership has strengthened. A decade on, we’re proud to be Jetstar’s largest hub.”

Flight schedules

From 25 August 2026**

Flight Frequency Depart Arrive JQ5 Melbourne – Colombo Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 12:00 17:50 JQ6 Colombo – Melbourne Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 19:50 10:00+1

