Level 3 (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in four districts

December 9, 2025   07:35 am

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) has instructed District Secretaries to evacuate people living in landslide-prone areas in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, and Matale to designated safe centers.

The evacuation warning has been issued in line with the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions. 

The NBRO has identified multiple high-risk locations across the four districts, prompting the need for immediate precautionary action.

Accordingly, the DMC has directed District Secretaries to relocate residents in the affected areas to safe centers between December 9 and 19.

The DMC further noted that evacuation operations will be coordinated with the District Secretaries, NBRO officials, Divisional Secretaries, Grama Niladharis, Sri Lanka Police, and other relevant authorities.

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) under Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings are as follows:

Kandy District: Hatharaliyadda, Yatinuwara, Udadumbara, Pathahewaheta, Medadumbara, Pasbage Korale, Deltota, Poojapitiya, Ganga Ihala Korale, Panwila, Gangawata Korale, Udapalatha, Harispattuwa, Kundasale, Minipe, Doluwa, Thumpane, Akurana, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara and surrounding areas.

Kegalle District: Kegalle, Galigamuwa, Mawanella, Bulathkohupitiya, Aranayaka, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana, Warakapola and surrounding areas.

Kurunegala District: Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya, Rideegama and surrounding areas.

Matale District: Naula, Wilgamuwa, Pallepola, Ambanganga Korale, Laggala Pallegama, Ukuwela, Rattota, Matale, Yatawatta and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology states that with the gradual establishment of the northeast monsoon, showers or thundershowers are expected at times today (09) in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces.

Deputy Director of Weather Forecasting & Disaster Management Meril Mendis noted that these rainy conditions may continue until December 19, 2025.

