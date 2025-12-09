Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district, the Department of Meteorology said.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at noon today (09) will be effective until 11.00 p.m.

Thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district, the Met. Department stated.



There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.