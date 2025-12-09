Qatar underscores commitment to continue humanitarian role in Sri Lanka

The State of Qatar has underscored its commitment to continuing its humanitarian role and supporting its partners in Sri Lanka to ensure an effective and sustainable response to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The assurance was made when Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Their discussions during the meeting focused on advancing cooperation between the two countries, addressing the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah and exploring possible areas of support from the State of Qatar, including humanitarian aid, early recovery assistance, rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and livelihood protection programs.

State Minister Al Misnad underscored Qatar’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian role and supporting its partners in Sri Lanka, as well as working with them to identify urgent intervention priorities to ensure an effective and sustainable response.

Meanwhile, Minister Fernando has expressed Sri Lanka’s gratitude to Qatar for its solidarity and enduring readiness to support Sri Lankan citizens in times of crises and natural disasters.