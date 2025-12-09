223,000 motorcycles, 55,000 cars and 13,000 three-wheelers registered in 2025  DMT

Motorcycles account for the highest number of vehicle registrations recorded so far this year (2025), the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has stated.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe noted that 223,423 motorcycles have been registered with the DMT since January.

He further noted that 55,338 cars, 13,850 three-wheelers and 35,268 electric vehicles across all categories have also been registered.

Amarasinghe added that with the import of these vehicles, the revenue targets given to the DMT for the year have been achieved.

According to the Commissioner General, the department was given a target of Rs. 16 billion and it has surpassed this figure by recording Rs. 17.8 billion as of November 30.

Amarasinghe further stated that the Treasury has set a revenue target of Rs. 18 billion for next year, adding that the DMT is fully capable of achieving that target.