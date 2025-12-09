223,000 motorcycles, 55,000 cars and 13,000 three-wheelers registered in 2025  DMT

223,000 motorcycles, 55,000 cars and 13,000 three-wheelers registered in 2025  DMT

December 9, 2025   02:41 pm

Motorcycles account for the highest number of vehicle registrations recorded so far this year (2025), the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has stated.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe noted that 223,423 motorcycles have been registered with the DMT since January.

He further noted that 55,338 cars, 13,850 three-wheelers and 35,268 electric vehicles across all categories have also been registered.

Amarasinghe added that with the import of these vehicles, the revenue targets given to the DMT for the year have been achieved.

According to the Commissioner General, the department was given a target of Rs. 16 billion and it has surpassed this figure by recording Rs. 17.8 billion as of November 30.

Amarasinghe further stated that the Treasury has set a revenue target of Rs. 18 billion for next year, adding that the DMT is fully capable of achieving that target.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)

RDA aims to reopen all damaged roads before next Friday after NBRO clearance (English)