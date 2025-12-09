A/L exam to resume on Jan. 12

The postponed subjects of the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will commence on January 12, 2026, the Ministry of Education has announced.

Accordingly, the remaining subjects of the A/L exam are scheduled to take place from January 12 to 20.

Further announcements regarding the A/L are expected to be issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The exam was suspended owing to the recent landslides and flooding across the country following Cyclone Ditwah’s landfall last month.

Meanwhile, the new school term for the year 2026 will begin on January 5.

The Education Ministry also noted that the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be held in February as scheduled.

The Ministry of Education has also decided to reopen 9,926 schools on December 16.