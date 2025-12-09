Govt urges public not to share personnel information with unauthorized individuals

The general public has been requested not to be misled by fraudulent messages and to refrain from sharing personal information with individuals who claimed to be involved in programmes to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs said it has been observed that numerous short messages are being circulated via WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms, claiming to provide relief to those affected by the recent cyclone and requesting personal information from affected individuals.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs noted that the collection of information required for post-disaster relief is conducted officially through the District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats, with the support of field officers affiliated with the Ministry and Grama Niladhari officers as part of the established government mechanism.

Therefore, the Ministry urged the public not to share personal information with unauthorized individuals.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs also stated that it will take necessary legal action against those engaging in such deceptive practices and scams, in order to prevent affected communities from being re-victimized.