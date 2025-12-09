Govt urges public not to share personnel information with unauthorized individuals

Govt urges public not to share personnel information with unauthorized individuals

December 9, 2025   06:34 pm

The general public has been requested not to be misled by fraudulent messages and to refrain from sharing personal information with individuals who claimed to be involved in programmes to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs said it has been observed that numerous short messages are being circulated via WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms, claiming to provide relief to those affected by the recent cyclone and requesting personal information from affected individuals.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs noted that the collection of information required for post-disaster relief is conducted officially through the District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats, with the support of field officers affiliated with the Ministry and Grama Niladhari officers as part of the established government mechanism.

Therefore, the Ministry urged the public not to share personal information with unauthorized individuals.

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs also stated that it will take necessary legal action against those engaging in such deceptive practices and scams, in order to prevent affected communities from being re-victimized.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

More aid delivered to cyclone-hit regions through Manusath Derana relief drive (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

DMC urges people to remain at safety shelters until officials complete security assessment (English)

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

Farmers requested to resume cultivation promptly; crop damages will be compensated  officials

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

President pledges new laws to prevent illegal constructions and save lives of Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.12.08

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin