EU releases 1.8 million in emergency assistance for Sri Lanka

The European Union has released €1.8 million in emergency assistance for Sri Lanka, in response to the devastating landslide and floods in recent days.

The funding will serve to provide essential relief to the most vulnerable communities, the European Commission has announced in a statement.

Up to €1.8 million will support relief efforts in Sri Lanka, including €500,000 channelled via the Disaster Response Emergency Fund of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, Hadja Lahbib, said:

‘The recent floods in South-East Asia have brought deep hardship, taking lives and leaving many communities struggling to cope with immense loss. Through this support—providing essential relief, safe shelter, and urgent assistance — we are standing with the most vulnerable families when they need it most. We are here to help people meet their immediate needs and to give them the strength and support they need to begin rebuilding their lives.’

The EU is also providing in-kind assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand. Germany has donated 4,600 shelter items, including tents, sleeping mats and other household items, while France is sending over 3,400 shelter items. Italy is also sending a team of engineering experts. Furthermore, the EU activated its Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) in rapid mapping mode (EMSR851), with some 30 maps produced so far, the European Commission said.

In total, the EU humanitarian aid for Asia-Pacific has reached €87 million in 2025.

Earlier this year, emergency funding was also mobilised for other disasters in the region, such as, tropical cyclones and floods.