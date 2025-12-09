Co-pilot of helicopter that crashed into Gin Oya in Lunuwila testifies in court

Flight Lieutenant Eranga Chamara Ekanayake, the co-pilot of the Sri Lanka Air Force Bell 212 aircraft that crashed into the Gin Oya in Lunuwila, Wennappuwa, has stated in court that both the main pilot and he realized there was a technical defect in the aircraft before it crashed.

He made this statement before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court during the inquiry into the crash that resulted in the death of the main pilot.

The Bell 212 helicopter of the Sri Lanka Air Force, which was engaged in relief operations to support those affected by the disaster, crashed into the Gin Oya in Lunuwila, Wennappuwa on November 30.

The accident claimed the life of the main pilot, Wing Commander Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, a 41-year-old officer.

The case related to the aircraft crash was taken up for examination at the Marawila Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Providing testimony before the court, co-pilot Lieutenant Eranga Chamara Ekanayake stated:

“On the 30th, around 5 p.m., we took off from the Katunayake Air Force Base in a Bell 212 helicopter according to orders received from the Sri Lanka Air Force, to deliver dry rations to disaster-affected people. While flying over Wennappuwa, as we lowered the aircraft to some extent, the people on the Gin Oya bridge and in the surrounding area waved their hands requesting assistance. It was not possible to land the aircraft on the bridge or on the road due to the large crowd gathered there and the presence of high-voltage power lines nearby. However, we dropped a parcel containing dry rations to the people who were signaling to us. While attempting to land the aircraft at a suitable location, both the main pilot, Nirmal Siyambalapitiya, and I felt that there was a technical defect in the aircraft. As the main pilot attempted to maneuver the helicopter safely to a proper landing point, the aircraft suddenly plunged into the Gin Oya. With great difficulty, three other Air Force personnel and I escaped from the aircraft and quickly removed the harness of the trapped main pilot and rushed him to the Marawila Base Hospital.”

After considering the evidence presented, Marawila Magistrate Dinidu Samarasinghe instructed that investigations be continued in a formal manner and ordered that the case be recalled on a later date to review the progress of the investigations.