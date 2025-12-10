Heavy vehicles barred from using road over Kotmale Dam: Mahaweli Authority

December 10, 2025   12:00 pm

Heavy vehicles have been barred from using the road over the Kotmale Dam, the Mahaweli Development Authority (MDA) has announced.

Meanwhile, Manjula Suraweera Arachchi, the Member of Parliament for Nuwara Eliya District has stated that the Mahaweli Development Authority plans to resettle people on 55 hectares of land under its authority.

Regarding recent rumors about opening the dam’s sluice gates, the Director General of the MDA, H.M.J. Herath, clarified that these claims are false. He said that engineers responsible for the Kotmale Dam are opening the sluice gates based on scientific data.

The Director General made these remarks to the media following an inspection of the Kotmale Dam sluice and a meeting held at the Mahaweli Development Authority’s office in Kotmale.

He added that in the future, an alternative method will be implemented to notify the public before opening the sluice gates, different from the current procedure.

